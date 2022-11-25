Rampal coal plant starts trial run

Rampal coal plant starts trial run

The Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Khulna has gone into operation on experimental basis. 

Under the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL), Unit-1 of the plant started generating power at the wee hours of Friday (25 November) with permission from the National Load Despatch Center. 

The load test of the unit will be attempted to reach 660 MW in phases, BIFPCL Deputy General Manager Anwarul Azim told The Business Standard.

He said if the target is achieved, the first unit will go into commercial production in December. 

The second unit is supposed to go into commercial production in June 2023.

Earlier on 15 August, the experimental power generation of the first unit was started but it was halted when the electricity generation reached 400MW after cyclone Sitrang hit the area on 24 October. 

Sources related to the project said after several stages of testing, the National Load Despatch Center will issue the certificate of commercial power generation capacity. 

The company is expected to supply electricity to the national grid commercially in the month of December. Also, work on the second unit has progressed 80%.

To meet the growing electricity demand of the country, an initiative was taken to construct a coal-based Rampal Power Plant in the Sapmari-Katakhali and Kairgdashkathi areas of Rampal upazila of Bagerhat district along the Mongla-Khulna highway.

For that purpose, an agreement was signed between Bangladesh and India in January 2010.

Then on 29 January 2012, two countries' state-owned companies BPDB and NPPC formed a joint company. 

On 1 August 2013, the power plant received clearance from the Department of Environment.

Tenders were invited on 12 February 2015. The agreement was signed with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on 12 July 2016. 

Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Pvt Ltd was formed to implement the project with equity investment.

The construction process of the two-unit power plant with a production capacity of 1,320 MW started on 24 April 2017. 

At present, the physical progress of this project is about 90%.

Rampal Power plant

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

