QatarEnergy to sign long-term LNG supply deal with Bangladesh

Energy

Reuters
31 May, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 08:42 am

Related News

QatarEnergy to sign long-term LNG supply deal with Bangladesh

Reuters
31 May, 2023, 08:30 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 08:42 am
The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

QatarEnergy will sign a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with Bangladesh's state-owned gas company Petrobangla on Thursday, the second Asian sales deal to be sealed for Qatar's North Field expansion project.

The 15-year agreement is for the supply of 2 million tonnes annually, Petrobangla's Chairman Zanendra Nath Sarker told Reuters.

Supplies are set to start in January 2026, he said.

The agreement will be one of many to come this year as state-owned QatarEnergy secures sales for its mega expansion of North Field, a source with direct knowledge of the new contract agreement, who did not wish to be identified, said.

Qatar is the world's top LNG exporter and competition for LNG has ramped up since the start of the Ukraine war, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40% of the continent's imports.

But Asia, with an appetite for long-term sales and purchase agreements, has been ahead so far in securing gas from Qatar's massive production expansion project.

This will be Bangladesh's second long-term deal with Qatar as it desperately looks for long-term LNG deals at a cheaper rate after prices spiked following the Ukraine war last year.

The contract will be QatarEnergy's second to Asia since it started selling the gas expected to come on stream from the North Field expansion project.

The two-phase expansion plan will raise Qatar's liquefaction capacity to 126 million tonnes per year by 2027 from 77 million.

Qatar's first Asian deal, with Sinopec, the longest to be signed at 27 years for the supply of 4 million tonnes a year, was followed by the state-owned Chinese company taking a 5% stake in the equivalent of one North Field East LNG train.

QatarEnergy's sales and purchase agreements to supply Germany with around 2 million tonnes of LNG annually through a partnership with ConocoPhillips cover at least a 15-year period.

Sarker would not comment on the price of Bangladesh's new deal, saying it was confidential.

Bangladesh has a 10-year LNG import deal with Oman Trading International. That LNG is priced at 11.9% of the three-month average price of Brent crude oil plus a constant price of 40 cents per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Under its first 15-year deal with Qatar, Bangladesh pays 12.65% of the three-month average price of Brent oil plus a constant of 50 cents per mmBtu.

The North Field expansion project will help guarantee long-term supplies of gas globally. North Field is part of the world's biggest gas field that Qatar shares with Iran, which calls its share South Pars.

QatarEnergy chief Saad al-Kaabi said last week there was big demand for LNG and that he expects by the end of the year to have signed supply deals for all the gas expected to come on stream from the North Field expansion.

Bangladesh / Top News

QatarEnergy / LNG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

18h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

20h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

1d | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

11h | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

12h | TBS Stories
Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

Lost necklace found in Titanic wreckage

13h | TBS World
Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

Credence's Blue Bell will ensure modern accommodation

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget