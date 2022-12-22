Public hearing on retail power price on 8, 9 Jan

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) will hold a public hearing on 8 and 9 January on the proposal of six power distribution companies to hike the retail level electricity tariff.

The hearing will take place at Shaheed AKM Shamsul Haque Khan Auditorium of the Bangladesh Institute of Administration and Management (BIAM) in the city from 10am to 5pm everyday, said an official handout today.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC), the Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO), West-Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDC) and Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (NESCO) submitted a proposal to the BERC for increasing retail level electricity tariff, it added.

The BERC requested the people, institutions or organisations interested to take part in the hearing to submit their pre-hearing written statements or opinions to the commission by 1 January. It also requested them to register their names in the commission to participate in the hearing.

According to the handout, the hearing on the proposal for increasing power tariff will be held on 8 January and it will continue till 9 January if the hearing does not end on the first day.

Copies of proposals or applications for hiking retail power tariff can be collected from the BERC office. They can also be downloaded from the commission's website www.berc.org.bd.