Public hearing on gas price hike ends amid huge criticism

Energy

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

Public hearing on gas price hike ends amid huge criticism

The hearing started on Monday on the Petrobangla and six gas distribution companies’ proposal demanding 117% average price hike at retail level

TBS Report
24 March, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:06 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A four-day public hearing on the proposed gas price hike ended on Thursday drawing stark criticism from both the consumer representatives and other stakeholders.

While presenting their reasoning, participants including representatives from households, CNG stations, restaurants and industries voiced their stance against the gas price hike initiative.

Moreover, the state-owned gas production and distribution companies that pleaded for the price hike could not produce convincing arguments to the regulatory commission.

Md Abdul Jalil, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), said the commission will announce its decision within 90 working days after scrutinising post-hearing documents and stakeholders' opinions.

Jalil said, "Petrobangla's proposal to increase the price of gas is not acceptable in terms of rationality, fairness and reality. Any option other than the price hike will be preferred. If not, then the price should be increased to a certain limit so that consumers do not face any hardships."

The public hearing started on Monday on the Petrobangla and six gas distribution companies' proposal demanding a 117% average hike in tariff at the retail level, as well as distribution charge hike of the respective distribution companies.

At present, the daily consumption of the gas is around 3,000 mmcf per day, of which 2,350 to 2400 mmcf comes from domestic gas fields and the rest is being imported from the Middle East which is known as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Of the imported LNG, around 100 mmcf comes from the spot market.

Therefore, Petrobangla proposed to increase the price to adjust the import cost of LNG which is being imported from the spot market.

However, consumer representatives and stakeholders protested the proposal claiming the hike is not rational for only 100 mmcf gas which is only 3% of the total supply.

"In the last two fiscal years, there were 12 to 13% system losses in Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited. So, instead of price hike for 3% gas, we should ensure efficient use of the existing resource," representatives said. 

On the final day, BERC heard the proposals of Jalalabad Gas Distribution Company Limited and Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited.

Participating in the hearing, Moazzem Hossain Alalm, joint secretary general of Bangladesh National Party said, "Stop importing LNG from the spot market at higher prices. People's financial condition is not in a good shape, even middle-income people are standing in long queues behind Trading Corporation Bangladesh's (TCB) sale trucks hiding their faces with masks due to the soaring commodity prices. So, gas prices cannot be increased further."

Earlier, officials of Jalalabad Gas Distribution Company Limited and Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited proposed to increase the gas price by an average 117% like other distribution companies.

Besides, they also proposed to increase the distribution charge of the per cubic metre gas.

However, the technical committee of BERC found that the Karnaphuli would need Tk2314.40 crore in 2021-2022 fiscal year, but it will earn only Tk2025.02 crore during the period.

Therefore, the company will need only Tk0.09 distribution charge for wheeling per cubic metre of gas, instead of the existing Tk0.25.

On the other hand, Jalalabad Gas Distribution Company Limited proposed to increase the distribution charge to Tk0.5518 per cubic metre from the existing Tk0.25.

But the BERC technical committee said the company will earn more revenue than its operational expenses. Therefore, its existing distribution charge could be reduced from Tk0.25 per cubic metre to Tk0.12.

Top News

gas price hike / criticism / Public hearing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

9h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1h | Videos
These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

2h | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis