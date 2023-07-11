Probe body formed over IMED's power sector research published online

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 08:24 pm

The inquiry committee formed on Monday has been asked to submit its report within the next seven working days

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A three-member investigation committee has been formed to look into how a number of things criticised in the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division's research report on the power sector were included in the report and how it was uploaded on the organisation's website.

The inquiry committee formed on Monday has been asked to submit its report within the next seven working days, said sources at the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).

Wahida Hamid, joint secretary of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division, and Md Moinuddin Khanduker, its senior assistant secretary, are the members of the committee led by Additional Secretary Dr Gazi Md Saifuzzaman.

On condition of anonymity, a senior IMED official told The Business Standard that they have already started working to submit a report identifying those associated with adding a newspaper column to the research report and uploading it.

The Business Standard on 7 July 2023 published two reports titled "End power sector's capacity charge, repeal indemnity law: Monitoring body" and "Corruption behind unfit foreign firms getting power project: Report," which were based on the "Research Report on Implementation Progress of Projects in Power Sector" published on the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division's website.

After that, when more reports based on the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division's research was published in various media, the authorities concerned faced heavy criticism.

The research report criticised the power sector's capacity charge and provisions for indemnity, and recommended reforms in these areas.

Amid the heavy criticism, the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division first removed the research report from its website on Saturday morning and republished it on the website the same day, excluding the critical parts.

The organisation has also sent rejoinders to various media outlets including TBS regarding the reports, saying that some of the issues mentioned in the research report were not their opinion.

Probe Committee / Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED)

