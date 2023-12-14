Private sector takes over 59% of renewable project pipeline: Study

A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy

Private sector owns 59% of planned renewable projects

Private investments 62% of the total, public 25%, joint ventures 15%

Chittagong Hill Tracts holds 44% of the total 2020MW solar project capacity

Rangpur claims an 18% share, Mymensingh 13%

A recent study by Change Initiative, a research organisation, reveals that Bangladesh's private sector dominates the renewable energy sector, with 59% of planned projects under its ownership and 62% of total investment coming from private sources.

Released on Thursday, the study report says public investment in renewables reaches $312 million, accounting for just one-quarter of the total funds while joint ventures contribute another $212 million, bringing their share to 15%.

The latest bi-annual report from "Follow the Renewable Energy Finance in Bangladesh" study highlights the key points on progress and challenges until 2023 of Renewable Energy adoption and practices.

According to the study, the sun-kissed Chittagong Hill Tracts Zone stands out as the undisputed solar champion of Bangladesh, claiming a whopping 44.34% of the country's total solar project capacity (2020.30MW).

Other regions are also making significant strides in solar adoption. Rangpur will have projects generating 18% of total solar energy (a combined capacity of 611.3MW), while Mymensingh follows closely with 13% or 551.7MW of solar power generation.

Bangladesh has a target of generating 40% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2041, as per the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan (MCPP).

As of the publication of the report, Bangladesh has installed 461MW of renewable energy capacity, mainly from solar power, and has planned projects for generating another 4,115MW in various stages of development.

According to the study, there is a difference in public and private tariff rates, the private projects charge a higher tariff for power purchase, specifically at a rate of $0.13/KWh. In contrast, public projects are offering the lowest tariff rate ($0.10/KWh).

Additionally, joint venture projects are charging tariffs higher than those of public projects, indicating variation in pricing strategies across different owners. There is an absence of clear trends in tariff rates across different capacity ranges, making it challenging to identify a consistent pattern in the pricing strategies of private power plants.

The majority of renewable energy projects are unsolicited, meaning they are initiated by developers without a competitive bidding process. There are also higher tariffs for both unsolicited and large projects, the study found.

At COP28, leaders of 123 nations including Bangladesh agreed to a Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge, committing to a collective goal of tripling global renewable energy targets to double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements from about 2% to over 4% by 2030. They also committed to prioritising energy efficiency as the "first fuel" in policy, planning, and major investment decisions.

The Change Initiative study revealed the inconsistency in renewable energy targets, inequitable approval of projects in terms of the potential of solar radiation and exaggerated tariffs.

The report further analyses the ownership, finance, tariff, and implementation of renewable energy projects, highlighting the role of the private sector, the need for transparent and efficient procurement, and the variation in pricing strategies.

M Zakir Hossain Khan, a climate finance expert and chief executive of Change Initiative, told The Business Standard, "Bangladesh's sustainable progress in dealing with the climate crisis depends on building a nature-based, cost-effective and sovereign renewable energy-based economy."

"Under no circumstances should the potential of renewable energy be nipped in the bud by undermining the jurisdiction of the Energy Regulatory Commission and coming by immoral benefits through unreasonable tariffs. This tendency will jeopardise the immense potential of renewable expansion," he added.