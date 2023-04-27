Private power producers getting additional Tk6000 cr due to 'excessive delay' in receiving bills

Energy

UNB
27 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 03:33 pm

Related News

Private power producers getting additional Tk6000 cr due to 'excessive delay' in receiving bills

UNB
27 April, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2023, 03:33 pm
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS
Representational image. Photo: MumitM/TBS

State-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is paying about Tk6000 crore as "extra payment" to the heavy fuel oil (HFO)-based independent power producers (IPPs) because of "excessive delay" in their due payments.

According to official sources, the payments are being made at the request of the Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA), an organisation of private power plant operators.

The BIPPA leaders said that as per the provision of the power purchase agreements signed with the BPDB, the private power producers should receive the payment against the purchase of electricity within maximum 45 days or one and a half months.

"But now our payments are getting delayed and remain pending for about 5 months," said Imran Karim, former president of BIPPA and vice chairman of Confidence Group, one of the leading IPPs producing electricity for the national grid.

BIPPA leaders said that the private power producers received the last payments against partial bills of October 2022.

"Since November 2022, no payment has been received against the bills until now," said another BIPPA leader.

According to official sources, the government has been experiencing a difficult situation in paying IPPs against its purchase of electricity for the national grid.

The country's 55% of electricity comes from IPPs which the BPDB purchases under the power purchase agreement (PPA).

The BPDB's payment crisis deepened in the first half of last year and such outstanding payments stayed at Tk20,000-25,000 crore for more than a year.

To ease the crisis, the government raised electricity tariffs a number of times in the last 5 months, but no significant improvement has been made in this regard because of the recent dollar crisis, said the sources at the BPDB.

They said that most private banks regret opening any fresh letter of credit (LC) to import fuel or spare parts while Bangladesh Bank is also found to be reluctant in allowing banks to open fresh LC for any import.

Banks are also charging interest against any default in the loan repayment, they said.

In such a situation, the BIPPA initially wrote a number of letters to the BPDB and Power Division to clear their outstanding bills to facilitate the private power producers to import fuel, lube oil, spare parts and repayment of bank loans.

But finding no major progress in this regard, the BIPPA finally requested the BPDB to suspend the counting of liquidity damage (LD) against the "excess outage by the private power producers" from May 2022.

It means a top BPDB official said, if the private power producers fail to operate their plants as per the contract, the BPDB will not claim any LD and the IPPs will get full capacity payment without any deduction in the bills.

As a result, the BPDB will have to pay an extra about Tk3000 crore in six months for losing its authority to deduct any amount from the capacity charges and bills despite any failure in the operation of the IPPs, he said.

An official document, seen by UNB, shows that entertaining the request, the BPDB in its board meeting on November 28, 2022, decided to suspend the "counting of LD against excess outage of the HFO-run power plants of the private operators from July 2022 to December 22".

"We have calculated that in the first six months, the due amount the capacity payment against HFO-run plants is about Tk 3000", the official said adding that until the recent order for resuming operation, the total due capacity payment will cross Tk6000 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

Electricity / power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caladiums: The perfect aroid for decor with the vibrant leaves and unique texture.

Aroids: The fascinating world of plants with strange flowers

5h | Earth
Protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government&#039;s judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on 25 April 2023. Photo: Reuters

75 years of Israel: A 'Jewish state' to a full theocracy?

3h | Panorama
The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

The dusty, yet shiny world of antiques and collectors in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Workers are often pressured to work more hours than what the law allows, despite most countries having statutory working hour laws in place to protect them from being overworked. Photo: TBS

How the world of work is changing

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Reasons behind the French Revolution

Reasons behind the French Revolution

4h | TBS Stories
114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

114th season of Jobbarer Boli Khela

22h | TBS Stories
How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

How the British looted the jewels of Punjab

20h | TBS World
History of Jilapi

History of Jilapi

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan