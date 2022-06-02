Price of 12kg LPG cylinder drops by Tk93

Last month, the price of a 12.5kg LPG cylinder was Tk730-760, which has now reached Tk765-810. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of the 12-kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sold by private operators by Tk93.

A 12-kg cylinder will now cost Tk1,242, down from Tk1,335 in May, according to a BERC press notification issued on Thursday.

BERC reduced the price of per kg LPG to Tk103.29 from Tk108.12.

Earlier in May, BERC reduced the price of 12-kg cylinder by Tk104 settling at Tk1,335.

The price of Autogas used for motor vehicles has also come down from Tk62.21 per litre to Tk57.91 per litre.

The LPG cylinder price cut comes following a fall in the price of propane and butane – the component raw materials for LPG – set by the Saudi contract price.

Saudi Arabian company Aramco, publishes the price of these two components of LPG every month, known as Saudi Cargo Price (CP). BERC adjusts the price of LPG in the country based on this Saudi CP.