Price of 12kg LPG cylinder drops by Tk93

Energy

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

Price of 12kg LPG cylinder drops by Tk93

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last month, the price of a 12.5kg LPG cylinder was Tk730-760, which has now reached Tk765-810. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Last month, the price of a 12.5kg LPG cylinder was Tk730-760, which has now reached Tk765-810. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of the 12-kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sold by private operators by Tk93.

A 12-kg cylinder will now cost Tk1,242, down from Tk1,335 in May, according to a BERC press notification issued on Thursday.

BERC reduced the price of per kg LPG to Tk103.29 from Tk108.12.

Earlier in May, BERC reduced the price of 12-kg cylinder by Tk104 settling at Tk1,335.

The price of Autogas used for motor vehicles has also come down from Tk62.21 per litre to Tk57.91 per litre.

The LPG cylinder price cut comes following a fall in the price of propane and butane – the component raw materials for LPG – set by the Saudi contract price. 

Saudi Arabian company Aramco, publishes the price of these two components of LPG every month, known as Saudi Cargo Price (CP). BERC adjusts the price of LPG in the country based on this Saudi CP.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

LPG cylinder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

4h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

6h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

5h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

6h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

6h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers