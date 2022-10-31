Titas Gas to suspend prepaid metre recharge for 24hrs on Tuesday

Energy

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 02:57 pm

Related News

Titas Gas to suspend prepaid metre recharge for 24hrs on Tuesday

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 02:57 pm
A gas burner is pictured on a cooker in a private home in Bordeaux, soutwestern France, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A gas burner is pictured on a cooker in a private home in Bordeaux, soutwestern France, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The prepaid gas metre recharge of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited will remain suspended for 24 hours on Tuesday.

The gas distribution company disclosed this information through a notice published on Monday (31 October).

Due to system upgradation, consumers will be unable to do POS recharge on their prepaid gas metre starting from 12:01am on Tuesday till 11:59pm of the same day, reads the notice.

"We sincerely apologise for the temporary inconvenience of the consumers," said the company.

Titas Gas has more than 28 lakh consumers and of them, 2.8 lakh have been brought under the prepaid system. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Titas Gas / gas supplies / Prepaid Metre Maker

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

2h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

18h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

20h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

22h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport