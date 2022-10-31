Titas Gas to suspend prepaid metre recharge for 24hrs on Tuesday

A gas burner is pictured on a cooker in a private home in Bordeaux, soutwestern France, December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The prepaid gas metre recharge of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited will remain suspended for 24 hours on Tuesday.

The gas distribution company disclosed this information through a notice published on Monday (31 October).

Due to system upgradation, consumers will be unable to do POS recharge on their prepaid gas metre starting from 12:01am on Tuesday till 11:59pm of the same day, reads the notice.

"We sincerely apologise for the temporary inconvenience of the consumers," said the company.

Titas Gas has more than 28 lakh consumers and of them, 2.8 lakh have been brought under the prepaid system.