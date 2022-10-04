Power supply may fully be restored by 7 pm: State Minister

Energy

UNB
04 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 05:50 pm

Related News

Power supply may fully be restored by 7 pm: State Minister

UNB
04 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

Power supply is expected to be fully restored by 7 pm on Tuesday, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid told UNB.

Power supply has already been restored in some parts of the capital including Bangabhaban and Ganabhaban  at 5 pm.

 "We've already restored electricity supply at Bangabgaban and Ganabhabon and also some parts in Mirpur and other areas," he said. 

He said the officials in power entities are working hard to restore electricity all over the country.

Power supply in many places outside Dhaka has been restored, Nasrul added.

 "But for Dhaka city I have instructed to go steadily so that no further disruption happens,"he said.

"If they do any hurry, it may cause further disruption which we want to avert," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Power outage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

3h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

8h | Habitat
An injured spectator being carried away from the stadium. Photo: AP

Indonesian football tragedy was 'an accident waiting to happen'

8h | Panorama
Shashi Tharoor addresses a press conference after filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

Shashi Tharoor: India’s scholar politician

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

Know the features of G-5 gaming laptop

1h | Videos
Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

Why students prefer the four Asian countries for study

6h | Videos
Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

Some businesses capitalise on men's sexual insecurities

9h | Videos
Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

Exceptional puja mandap of Munshiganj!

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

4
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

5
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

6
Photo: BCB
Sports

Bangladesh unveil T20 World Cup jersey and it's a stunner! - Watch