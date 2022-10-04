Power supply may fully be restored by 7 pm: State Minister

Power supply is expected to be fully restored by 7 pm on Tuesday, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid told UNB.

Power supply has already been restored in some parts of the capital including Bangabhaban and Ganabhaban at 5 pm.

"We've already restored electricity supply at Bangabgaban and Ganabhabon and also some parts in Mirpur and other areas," he said.

He said the officials in power entities are working hard to restore electricity all over the country.

Power supply in many places outside Dhaka has been restored, Nasrul added.

"But for Dhaka city I have instructed to go steadily so that no further disruption happens,"he said.

"If they do any hurry, it may cause further disruption which we want to avert," he added.