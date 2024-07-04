Power supply to improve in 3-4 days, gas supply steady by mid-July: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today (4 July) assured that the power supply situation in Bangladesh is expected to improve within the next three to four days, with uninterrupted gas supply anticipated by mid-July.

Addressing a 'Post-Budget' press conference at his ministry's conference room, Nasrul reassured the public of ongoing efforts to stabilise the energy situation.

"We are now trying our best and the situation is under control. Gas supply will be uninterrupted by 15-16 July," he said.

The state minister highlighted that power supply improvements are already visible. He noted that Adani has resumed power supply and the Payra power plant is back in operation.

He emphasised the need for preparedness in light of potential flooding in September.

"Work is underway to minimise this loss in the future. Bangladesh is a country of 700 rivers," he said.

He elaborated on the significant damages caused by recent storms and floods, revealing that 30,000 power poles were destroyed and all substations in the Sylhet region were submerged.

Responding to concerns about low gas pressure, Hamid explained, "One of our floating LNG terminals has been damaged due to the storm. The gas problem will be resolved if the terminal supplies gas again by 14-15 July."

Hamid also addressed the issue of rising electricity tariffs, saying, "The IMF has given conditions to increase the tariff of electricity on four occasions a year. Due to this, the tariff has been increased twice. This is a regular process. If the government wants, we will move to increase the tariff."

However, he assured that there would be no immediate increase in electricity tariffs at the consumer level.

Looking ahead to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's scheduled visit to China on July 8, Hamid disclosed plans to discuss energy collaborations.

"We are trying to connect eight pipelines parallel to the grid from Maheshkhali," he said, adding that significant investments and agreements are expected, potentially amounting to one billion dollars. These agreements will focus on power transmission and distribution projects.

Hamid expressed optimism about resolving the gas crisis by 2027, with plans to build two more floating LNG terminals and initiatives to dig new wells on land and in shallow sea areas.

