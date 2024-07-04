Power supply to improve in 3-4 days, gas supply steady by mid-July: Nasrul

Energy

UNB
04 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 06:18 pm

Related News

Power supply to improve in 3-4 days, gas supply steady by mid-July: Nasrul

He emphasised the need for preparedness in light of potential flooding in September

UNB
04 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 06:18 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today (4 July) assured that the power supply situation in Bangladesh is expected to improve within the next three to four days, with uninterrupted gas supply anticipated by mid-July.

Addressing a 'Post-Budget' press conference at his ministry's conference room, Nasrul reassured the public of ongoing efforts to stabilise the energy situation. 

"We are now trying our best and the situation is under control. Gas supply will be uninterrupted by 15-16 July," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The state minister highlighted that power supply improvements are already visible. He noted that Adani has resumed power supply and the Payra power plant is back in operation.

He emphasised the need for preparedness in light of potential flooding in September. 

"Work is underway to minimise this loss in the future. Bangladesh is a country of 700 rivers," he said. 

He elaborated on the significant damages caused by recent storms and floods, revealing that 30,000 power poles were destroyed and all substations in the Sylhet region were submerged.

Responding to concerns about low gas pressure, Hamid explained, "One of our floating LNG terminals has been damaged due to the storm. The gas problem will be resolved if the terminal supplies gas again by 14-15 July." 

Hamid also addressed the issue of rising electricity tariffs, saying, "The IMF has given conditions to increase the tariff of electricity on four occasions a year. Due to this, the tariff has been increased twice. This is a regular process. If the government wants, we will move to increase the tariff."

However, he assured that there would be no immediate increase in electricity tariffs at the consumer level.

Looking ahead to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's scheduled visit to China on July 8, Hamid disclosed plans to discuss energy collaborations. 

"We are trying to connect eight pipelines parallel to the grid from Maheshkhali," he said, adding that significant investments and agreements are expected, potentially amounting to one billion dollars. These agreements will focus on power transmission and distribution projects.

Hamid expressed optimism about resolving the gas crisis by 2027, with plans to build two more floating LNG terminals and initiatives to dig new wells on land and in shallow sea areas.
 

Top News

Nasrul Hamid / power supply / Gas supply / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

10h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

23h | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Walton Launches Smart Table with Freezer, Induction, and Wireless Charging

Walton Launches Smart Table with Freezer, Induction, and Wireless Charging

1h | Videos
Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

Open letter to former US officials on US Gaza policy

3h | Videos
Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

Messi-Ronaldo not in rhythm; A hint of the end?

2h | Videos
Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

4h | Videos