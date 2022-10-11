Power infrastructure should be developed through integrated planning: State Minister 

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said that the infrastructure of the power sector should be developed through an integrated plan.

"Grid automation is the demand of time. It will automatically match the demand and supply of electricity. The addition of information technology and smart devices will keep the power transmission system secure," he said while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled "Together for a Smart & Green Bangladesh" jointly organised by Huawei and Power Cell at Bidyut Bhaban Tuesday (11 October).

Along with the technology, the related manpower must also be trained efficiently, he said adding that electric vehicles are eco-friendly and cost-effective.

"Bangladesh has already prepared policies regarding their charging guidelines."

Pan Junfeng, chief executive officer of Huawei Technology (Bangladesh), among others, spoke at the event chaired by Power Secretary Md Habibur Rahman.