Power flow established at Rampal power plant sub station from Payra plant

Power flow has been established from the Payra Power Plant to the 400 kV GIS Switchyard and Interconnecting Transformer of the Maitree Plant Sub-Station.

The 400kV switchyard and interconnecting transformer was energised in a ceremony held on Wednesday (6 April) at the Rampal power plant, also known as Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, said a press release.

Present on the occasion were Sayeed Akram Ullah, managing director, BIFPCL, DK Dubey, chief general manager, BK Gangopadhyay, BHEL International Operations head, and Uday Shankar, BHEL Project head.

The 1,320 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, through its 400 kV GIS Switchyard and Interconnecting Transformer, is providing wheeling facility of the 400 kV power from the Payra Power Project to the 230 kV grid system of Bangladesh to enable the Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh to transmit additional power towards Khulna region to address peak summer demand.

The 400 kV GIS Switchyard and Interconnecting Transformer at the Maitree Plant Sub-Station was energized on 6 April, and the power flow will be gradually established as per requirement.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project is being set up by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) through Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Private Ltd. (BIFPCL), which is a 50:50 Joint Venture Company between India's NTPC and Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

The Power Plant is being set up with Ultra Super Critical Technology to actively mitigate environmental impacts, at the same time introducing coal power generation in a country with limited alternative fuel options.

Some of the in-built measures to minimise air and water pollution, inter-alia includes a Flue Gas Desulphurization System (FGD) without any bypass to control the emission of SOx, Integrated Effluent and Waste Management System to avoid contamination of Prasur River, use of High Grade imported coal with low Ash and Sulphur content, construction of the tallest Chimney (275 m) for wider dispersion of flue gas emissions, among others.

The Maitree project is under advance stage of implementation and will start power generation soon, according to the media release

