Power Division wins Digital Bangladesh Award 2022

TBS Report
12 December, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2022, 04:40 pm

The Power Division of the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources has been honoured with the "Digital Bangladesh Award 2022" for implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in order to ensure efficiency, transparency and accountability in the power sector.

In the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, State Minister for Information and Telecommunication Technology Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak handed over the award to the secretary of the Power Division Md Habibur Rahman Monday (12 December) at Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

Earlier, the Power Division won the 'Freedom Award-2022' in recognition of its contribution to the socio-economic development of the country through 100% electrification.

ERP has been successfully implemented for the first time in the Power Division at the government level.

With the aim of improving efficiency, speeding up the automation process, speeding up the budget and cost management, ensuring accountability, ensuring reliable power supply within the affordability of the people and achieving customer satisfaction, ERP initiative was taken in the power division and its 15 organizations in October 2018.

Initially, there were various complications but as a result of the combined efforts of all concerned, it was possible to implement four modules in September 2021. The special aspects of these four modules are Human Resource and Payroll, Fixed Assets, Procurement and Finance.

Expressing his reaction, State Minister for Power Energy and Mineral Resource Nasrul Hamid said that they are increasing the usage of technology to deliver the services to people's doorsteps.

"As a result of ERP implementation, it will be possible to make quick decisions, reduce costs, ensure transparency and accountability, review performance, free exchange of information, and ensure information security," he said.

He also said that this technology will effectively contribute to identifying the challenges of the future.

