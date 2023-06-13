Power cuts return to Khulna after city polls

Energy

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:47 pm

Related News

Power cuts return to Khulna after city polls

But, the power supply situation in Barishal was normal after city polls

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:47 pm
Power cuts return to Khulna after city polls

Electricity outages returned to Khulna city on Tuesday – a day after mayoral polls – ending a nearly ten-day stretch of uninterrupted supplies provided for boosting the prospects of the ruling party candidate.

Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Talukder Abdul Khaleque eventually won the elections, as the government had promptly responded to his pleas for consistent power supplies during the election campaigns and vote-casting processes.

Power transmission was smooth in Barishal city though, even a day after the mayoral polls there. Mayoral polls were held in both cities on Monday.

State-run West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd ensures power supplies to Khulna city and surrounding districts. Data from the organisation confirmed that power flow remained virtually uninterrupted from 2 to 12 June but load shedding started from 10 am Tuesday. At noon, about 129 megawatts of electricity was supplied against the 160-megawatt demand resulting in 31-megawatt load shedding. Around two hours of load shedding happened in many parts of the city from 10 am to 3 pm. About 65-megawatt load shedding was inflicted upon the people in the other 21 districts relying on West Zone Power for supplies.

The company's Chief Engineer Md Abu Hasan told The Business Standard that failure to meet demand is causing load shedding. 

A Khulna city resident said angrily that Awami League has secured the votes it needs by providing adequate electricity during the campaign days. "Now, the party men feel no need to enquire after the people's wellbeing."

Bangladesh / Top News

Khulna / Load Shedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

8h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

8h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

2h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

5h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

5h | TBS SPORTS
F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'