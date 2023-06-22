Power and energy sector faces bleak future with continued load shedding, warns CPD

Energy

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

Power and energy sector faces bleak future with continued load shedding, warns CPD

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 01:55 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a policy think tank, has said that the country's power and energy sector is unlikely to see any positive developments in the near future. 

Load shedding, which has already been plaguing households, businesses, and industrial and commercial activities, is expected to persist in the coming days, CPD added during an event on Thursday (22 June). 

During a keynote presentation titled "Challenges in the Energy and Power Sector: Can the Proposed National Budget Address Those Challenges?" at a Dhaka hotel, Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, the research director at CPD, criticised the government's focus on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) instead of domestic gas sector development. 

He expressed concerns that this reliance on LNG would further deplete the foreign exchange reserves. Dr Moazzem emphasised that the power and energy sector in Bangladesh is moving in the wrong direction in terms of sustainability.

Analysing the allocation in the proposed budget for this sector, Dr Moazzem noted that the government has increased its reliance on coal and LNG, two expensive options that pose a risk to the energy supply capacity required to meet electricity demand. 

Earlier this month, the country experienced severe load shedding of up to 3400MW due to a fuel shortage, exacerbated by the summer heat wave. Several major power plants were forced to suspend electricity generation as authorities failed to import an adequate fuel supply.

Dr Moazzem further highlighted that the power sector, already burdened with a significant excess reserve of about 50%, will face further challenges in handling capacity payments, subsidy requirements, and overall financial sustainability.

Addressing the government's initiative to adjust fuel prices through a market-based pricing model, Dr Moazzem expressed the difficulty of setting a base level price under current circumstances, particularly for petroleum.

During a panel discussion, energy expert Professor Dr Ijaz Hossain underscored that while primary energy sources like gas, oil, and coal are major contributors to the current crisis, the proposed budget has allocated decreased funding to the energy sector. 

He criticised the government for neglecting the energy sector, stating that it failed to learn from past and ongoing crises.

The dialogue also featured insights from Energy Advisory to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh Professor Dr Shamsul Alam, and Geologist Professor Dr Badrul Imam, among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

CPD / Power and Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

34m | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

2h | Panorama
The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

18h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

17h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

21h | TBS Stories
Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

4h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions