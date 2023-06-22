Power and energy sector faces bleak future with continued load shedding, warns CPD

The Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a policy think tank, has said that the country's power and energy sector is unlikely to see any positive developments in the near future.

Load shedding, which has already been plaguing households, businesses, and industrial and commercial activities, is expected to persist in the coming days, CPD added during an event on Thursday (22 June).

During a keynote presentation titled "Challenges in the Energy and Power Sector: Can the Proposed National Budget Address Those Challenges?" at a Dhaka hotel, Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, the research director at CPD, criticised the government's focus on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) instead of domestic gas sector development.

He expressed concerns that this reliance on LNG would further deplete the foreign exchange reserves. Dr Moazzem emphasised that the power and energy sector in Bangladesh is moving in the wrong direction in terms of sustainability.

Analysing the allocation in the proposed budget for this sector, Dr Moazzem noted that the government has increased its reliance on coal and LNG, two expensive options that pose a risk to the energy supply capacity required to meet electricity demand.

Earlier this month, the country experienced severe load shedding of up to 3400MW due to a fuel shortage, exacerbated by the summer heat wave. Several major power plants were forced to suspend electricity generation as authorities failed to import an adequate fuel supply.

Dr Moazzem further highlighted that the power sector, already burdened with a significant excess reserve of about 50%, will face further challenges in handling capacity payments, subsidy requirements, and overall financial sustainability.

Addressing the government's initiative to adjust fuel prices through a market-based pricing model, Dr Moazzem expressed the difficulty of setting a base level price under current circumstances, particularly for petroleum.

During a panel discussion, energy expert Professor Dr Ijaz Hossain underscored that while primary energy sources like gas, oil, and coal are major contributors to the current crisis, the proposed budget has allocated decreased funding to the energy sector.

He criticised the government for neglecting the energy sector, stating that it failed to learn from past and ongoing crises.

The dialogue also featured insights from Energy Advisory to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh Professor Dr Shamsul Alam, and Geologist Professor Dr Badrul Imam, among others.