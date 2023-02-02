PMO cuts expenditures for electricity and others: official

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has cut about half of the costs for electricity and entertainment as well as one-fourth cost for fuel.

From June to September 2022, electricity, fuel, and entertainment expenditures were reduced by 46.84%, 23.34%, and 45.86% respectively.

Also, the PMO returned Tk26.43 crore from the parliamentary budget for FY2022-23 by reducing allocations to other sectors.

Ahsan Kibria, director general (administration) of the PMO, said the PMO has been working on cutting costs since the country's mass vaccination campaign began.

"PM Hasina instructed us to cut expenses and allocate that to the health ministry. We worked on further reducing expenses after the Russia-Ukraine war began," he said.