PM urges countrymen not to illuminate buildings, markets to save electricity

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the public to refrain from lighting social events, community centres, shopping malls, shops, offices, courts and homes for decorative purposes in a bid to conserve electricity.

She made the request at a discussion with the government officials at Ganobhaban Wednesday (6 July).

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the people of the country to refrain from lighting various social events, community centres, shopping malls, shops, offices, courts and homes in order to save electricity in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and US-Europe economic sanctions," her message read.

Earlier on Tuesday, she called upon all to be cautious in using electricity, make savings and grow more foods in view of the global trend of price spiral, power scarcity and looming food crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

The Prime Minister also hinted at imposing area-based specific-time load shedding to reduce the use of fuel electricity generation in the power plants.

Sheikh Hasina added that she is considering reducing electricity production for some time to save the fuel for producing power.