Dhaka seeks Saudi fuel with deferred payment schedule

BSS
13 November, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:43 pm

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought oil from Saudi Arabia with payment on a deferred schedule.

The prime minister expressed her call when Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister of Interior Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood had a courtesy meeting with her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence yesterday morning.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

The prime minister also sought help from Saudi Arabia to resolve the Rohingya crisis.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest.

The Saudi deputy minister raised the issue of Bangladeshis with expired passports requiring renewal in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and proposed forming a joint working group to address the issue.

Joint working group to resolve passport renewal issues of Bangladeshis living in Saudi

The prime minister gave her consent on the matter and asked the authorities concerned to take required measures to this end.

The Saudi deputy minister highly praised the miraculous development of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister.

He also congratulated the Bangladesh premier on the golden jubilee of the country's independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The prime minister also greeted the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the KSA Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

She said the economic progress of many countries has been stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood also greeted Sheikh Hasina for extending multilateral support to Saudi Arabia in holding Expo-2030.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Javed Patwary and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Dhaka Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan, were present, among others.

