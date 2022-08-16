PM Hasina asks ministries to find a way to import oil from Russia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed concerned ministries to find out a way for importing crude oil from Russia amid fuel crisis in the country.

"Mentioning that neighbouring India is importing oil from Russia with non-dollar payment, the premier has asked ministries to find a way for importing oil from Russia with own currency," Planning Minister MA Mannan told the media after Ecnec meeting today.

Photo: PMO

"PM Sheikh Hasina also said she fully understands the sufferings of the people caused by the recent hike in fuel oil prices and power rationing, and assured that the government will surely adjust fuel prices once they drop in the international market," he added.

The minister also said there will be no loadshedding from September.

Photo: PMO

"The USA now seems to be soft on the embargo it imposed on importing Russian oil as we see Germany and India are importing oil from Russia. We hope there will be no problem if we import too," said State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam.

The premier also came out with eight directives including alleviating sufferings of the low-income people, ensuring food security with own productions, finding a way to make import payments with Taka and taking action against people responsible for Uttara girder accident that killed five members of a family.

Photo: PMO