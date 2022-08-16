PM Hasina asks ministries to find a way to import oil from Russia

Energy

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

PM Hasina asks ministries to find a way to import oil from Russia

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed concerned ministries to find out a way for importing crude oil from Russia amid fuel crisis in the country. 

"Mentioning that neighbouring India is importing oil from Russia with non-dollar payment, the premier has asked ministries to find a way for importing oil from Russia with own currency," Planning Minister MA Mannan told the media after Ecnec meeting today.

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

"PM Sheikh Hasina also said she fully understands the sufferings of the people caused by the recent hike in fuel oil prices and power rationing, and assured that the government will surely adjust fuel prices once they drop in the international market," he added.

The minister also said there will be no loadshedding from September.

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

"The USA now seems to be soft on the embargo it imposed on importing Russian oil as we see Germany and India are importing oil from Russia. We hope there will be no problem if we import too," said State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam.

The premier also came out with eight directives including alleviating sufferings of the low-income people, ensuring food security with own productions, finding a way to make import payments with Taka and taking action against people responsible for Uttara girder accident that killed five members of a family.

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Oil / fuel crisis / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

5h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

6h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

23h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla agro entrepreneur gains success in growing te in Lalmai hills

Cumilla agro entrepreneur gains success in growing te in Lalmai hills

36m | Videos
Footage of tragic accident in Uttara

Footage of tragic accident in Uttara

1h | Videos
Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

6h | Videos
Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?