PGCB names 2 suspended officials for power grid failure

Energy

UNB
16 October, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 08:40 pm

Related News

PGCB names 2 suspended officials for power grid failure

UNB
16 October, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 08:40 pm
PGCB names 2 suspended officials for power grid failure

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) has released the names of its two officials suspended by the government for their negligence of duty that led to the nationwide grid failure on 4 October.

According to the PGCB public relations department, the suspended officials are – Allama Hasan Bakhtiar, sub-divisional engineer (SPMD, Dhaka-1) and Md Mostafizur Rahman, assistant engineer (SPMD, Dhaka-1).

Earlier, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said that two engineers of the PGCB will be suspended over the recent national grid failure.

"The decision will come into effect today," he told reporters at the secretariat on Sunday after receiving the probe report on the incident.

2 officials to be suspended over 4 Oct blackout: Nasrul

Action has been taken against an assistant engineer and a sub assistant engineer of PGCB on charge of negligence of duty, the state minister said earlier.

"Action will be taken against others responsible for the incident by this week after identifying them," he said.

On 6 October, the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh formed a seven-member committee to identify the reasons behind the national grid failure on 4 October that caused a seven-hour blackout across most areas of Bangladesh.

The committee had three days to complete the investigation and submit its report.

Bangladesh / Top News

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) / 4 October Blackout

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

7h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

12h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

1h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

9h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back