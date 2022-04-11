Petrobangla urges factories not to use gas from 5-9pm daily till 26 April 

Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) has requested the industrial factories to stop using gas from 5pm to 9pm daily from 12 to 26 April.

Vigilance teams of the gas distribution company will monitor the enforcement of the four-hour suspension of gas usage, Petrobangla said in a circular on Monday (11 April).

Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan said gas crisis has hit power generation due to increasing demand for electricity during the Ramadan and irrigation season.

"It has been decided to ration the gas supply in the industrial factories to provide gas to the power plants for production as per the increased demand," he told The Business Standard