PDB has Tk142cr power bills in dues 

Energy

TBS Report
18 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 10:52 pm

Related News

PDB has Tk142cr power bills in dues 

TBS Report
18 December, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 10:52 pm
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) finds itself in a spot of bother as due electricity bills from both government and private organisations has reached a staggering Tk141 crore till last June.

PDB officials say that adding the due bills up to November will take the due bill amount over Tk150 crore.  

Rezaul Karim, chief engineer of PDB Chattogram Zone, said that PDB regularly issues notices and holds meetings to recover the dues.

He added that most of the companies usually clear the dues by the end of December.

PDB's list of due bills shows that the interest on due bills is more than the amount of the original electricity bills.

Of the total outstanding amount, the City Corporation has the highest due of Tk59 crore until June, followed by the disaster management and relief ministry with Tk34 crore and Ministry of Religious Affairs with Tk12.60 crore.

Among other major organisations, the agriculture ministry owes Tk7.78 crore, the home ministry – Tk6 crore, Medical Education And Family Welfare Division – Tk1.74 crore, housing and public works ministry Tk1.72 crore, public administration ministry Tk84 lakh, railways ministry – Tk56 lakh, water resource ministry Tk49 lakh, defence ministry – Tk46 lakh, law, justice and parliamentary affairs ministry – Tk43 lakh, education ministry – Tk43 lakh, post and telecommunication ministry – Tk42 lakh, power, energy and mineral resources ministry – Tk38 lakh.

In addition, the road transport and bridges ministry has 37 lakh taka in due bills, chittagong hill tracts affairs ministry – Tk35 lakh, local government, rural development & co-operatives ministry – Tk27 lakh, primary and mass education ministry – Tk24 lakh, environment, forest and climate change ministry – Tk20 lakh, civil aviation and tourism ministry – Tk15 lakh, land ministry – Tk11 lakh, liberation war affairs ministry – Tk11 lakh, fisheries and livestock ministry – Tk10 lakh, science and technology ministry – Tk9 lakh, and the youth and sports ministry – Tk5lakh.

About the due electricity bills, Chattogram City Corporation Chief Executive Officer Shahidul Alam said, "The bills were not paid due to lack of funds."

Top News

PDB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Moroccan players showed support for Palestine by celebrating with Palestine&#039;s flag. photo: Collected/Twitter

Not just a game: Why sports and politics cannot be separated

10h | Panorama
As the wedding season is dawning on us, the demand for both rented and pre-owned items is surging. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/Filmism

Why not rent your wedding attire?

13h | Mode
TBS Illustration

Tips to prevent excessive skin drying in winter

12h | Mode
There are four or five such sculpture shops in Savar that do commissioned work and take orders to make animal statues and sculptures. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When art is not art anymore

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

5h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

6h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

6h | TBS SPORTS
Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

Special Savings Scheme for Remitters on Cards

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

6
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr