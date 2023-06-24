Payra Thermal Power Plant expected to resume operation from tomorrow morning

Energy

UNB
24 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 05:44 pm

Related News

Payra Thermal Power Plant expected to resume operation from tomorrow morning

UNB
24 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2023, 05:44 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Payra Power Plant is expected to resume operation from Sunday (25 June) morning.

"We hope we can resume operation of the plant early on 25 June," Engr AM Khurshedul Alam, managing director of Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BCPCL), told UNB.

The BCPCL, a joint venture of Bangladesh's state-owned North-West Power Generation Company Limited and Chinese state-owned China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC), is the owner and operator of the 1320 MW Payra coal-fired power plant.

A ship carrying 41,327 metric tonnes of coal arrived at Payra Port on Friday - 18 days after the thermal power plant stopped electricity generation due to coal shortage.

Four more coal-carrying ships will arrive at Payra in the first week of July, according to plant officials.

The country's largest thermal power plant, Payra, completely shut down on 5 June due to coal shortage.

Due to failure in paying the outstanding bills of $390 million, caused by dollar shortage, production of a unit of the power plant was halted on 25 May as the companies involved stopped supplying coal.

Another unit's production continued until 5 June, but that also shut down due to coal shortage - leading to weeks of nationwide load-shedding amidst the hottest summer on record.

Top News

Payra Power Plant / Resume Production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo :TBS

Local journalism: Tale of a double-edged sword, systemic challenges and injustice

6h | Panorama
Photo: Twelve

Last minute shopping: Staples and styles not to miss this Eid

6h | Mode
Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

Titan: The tale of an avoidable tragedy

10h | Panorama
The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

56m | TBS SPORTS
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

51m | TBS SPORTS
Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

Universal Pension to offer 8% interest, lucrative incentives for expats to boost remittance

4h | TBS Insight
How to remain worry-free in the stock market

How to remain worry-free in the stock market

6h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home
Panorama

From Dhaka to Toronto: 3 Bangladeshis making their mark away from home