Payra Power Plant's Unit 2 to remain offline for 2 months for maintenance

One unit of the Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant in Patuakhali will remain out of service for the next two months for essential maintenance, according to plant officials.

The shutdown of Unit 2, which began on 10 November, is part of a scheduled upkeep to ensure the long-term reliability and efficiency of the facility.

The Payra Plant, one of the largest coal-based power plants in the country, has been operating continuously since it became fully operational in 2020. However, as is the case with all large-scale power plants, regular maintenance is necessary to prevent mechanical failures and ensure optimal performance.

The maintenance work on Unit 2 will take approximately two months, with authorities assuring that there will be no major impact on electricity supply during this period.

"We have taken this step in response to the need for urgent maintenance," said Shah Abdul Maula, project manager of the Payra Plant.

"Given that electricity demand tends to decrease during winter, this period has been chosen to minimise any disruption. Additionally, other power plants, including coal-based and gas-powered units, will help cover any shortfall in electricity production."

Unit 1 of the power plant will remain operational during this time, contributing 622 MW of power to the national grid. Plant officials have confirmed that this output, combined with electricity from other power plants, will be sufficient to meet the country's demand.

Zubair Ahmed, chief engineer of the Payra Power Plant, explained that the maintenance of Unit 2 was a necessary step to maintain the plant's long-term operational efficiency.

"Although one unit is down, we have ample backup capacity from other plants across the country to meet the national power demand," he said.

The Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant is a joint venture between Bangladesh's North-West Power Company and China National Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CMC). The project was funded largely by China's Exim Bank and China Development Bank, with 80% of the total cost covered by loans from the Chinese banks.

The plant, which first started generating electricity in 2020, has been an essential addition to Bangladesh's energy infrastructure, helping to reduce the country's reliance on imported power.

The maintenance work is being carried out under an agreement with China, ensuring that there will be no additional costs incurred by the government.