Parliamentary watchdog switches off ACs and lights during meeting to save electricity

Energy

UNB
19 July, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 09:07 pm

A parliamentary watchdog on power, energy and mineral resources ministry set an example on Tuesday by holding its meeting without using air conditioners and even electric lights to save electricity.

The day light from outside was good enough to conduct the meeting at the cabinet room of the Parliament building, said Awami League lawmaker Waseqa Ayesha Khan who presided over the meeting as the chairperson of the standing committee on the ministry.

Waseqa claimed that the lawmakers and other participants at the meeting welcomed the move, which sources said was the first such committee meeting held without ACs and electric lights amid extreme summer heat outside even though there was no load shedding.

The committee asked the power ministry to conduct energy audit on different government buildings to identify their energy efficiency.

The activities of the Chief Electric Inspector (CEI) and its role in the overall power management of the country were discussed in the meeting.

The Awami League MP from reserved women seat Waseqa said that initially the parliamentary watchdog has asked for an energy audit on a government building that consumes significant amount of power due to use of air conditioners.

"The power division with the assistance of Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority was asked to conduct the audit," she said.

She also mentioned that after getting the audit report, it will determine the next course of action in this regard.

She said that the parliamentary watchdog wants all the government buildings to turn into energy efficient structures to save power and protect environment.

The meeting discussed foreign loan repayment plan taken against the power generation projects of the country. The report regarding payment of capacity charges was presented to the committee.

The committee recommended making regulations for repayment of loans and interest on loans against power plants.

