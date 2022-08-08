Pacific Jeans launches 3.5mw solar power plant 

Energy

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 10:06 pm

Related News

Pacific Jeans launches 3.5mw solar power plant 

This 3.5mw electricity will meet 10% of the total power demand in the factory

TBS Report
08 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2022, 10:06 pm
Pacific Jeans launches 3.5mw solar power plant 

A rooftop solar power plant with automatic cleaning system with a capacity of 3.5mw per day has been installed at Universal Jeans Ltd, a concern of Pacific Jeans at the Chattogram EPZ, at a cost of $0.5 million as part of its green energy initiative.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman inaugurated the plant on Monday.

"We have used grid tie inverter to use the solar generation instantly without any storage media. The system is fully automated and will consume solar generated energy first and then consume additional demand of electricity from other sources," Pacific Jeans authorities said in a presentation.

This 3.5mw electricity will meet 10% of the total power demand in the factory. Electricity which will be generated in this plant will save energy worth Tk10 lakh a month.

Pacific Jeans will install rooftop solar plants at 10 of its companies. The solar power plant at Universal Jeans Ltd was installed on 1 April but was officially inaugurated on Monday. So far, 185mw electricity has been generated in this power plant. 

Besides, a solar power plant with a daily production capacity of 5.5mw will be installed at Pacific Jeans Ltd in next September which will meet 15% of the total power demand of the factory. 

Pacific Jeans will install solar power plants at Jeans 2000 Ltd and NHT Fashions Ltd in 2023, at Pacific Knitex Ltd and Pacific Workwears Ltd in 2024, and at Pacific Casuals Ltd (Unit 1&2), Pacific Attires Ltd, Pacific Jeans Ltd  (Unit-2) and Universal Jeans Ltd (Unit 4) in 2025. The solar power plants in 10 factories set up on 4.41 lakh sqf area will produce an estimated 32.70mw electricity which is 20% of the total power demand of Pacific Jeans and will save 6,458 tonnes of carbon dioxide emission.

In his speech, Major General Abul Kalam said that Bepza has been putting emphasis on installing 5% to 10% solar power plants in the EPZs and SEZs. He welcomed the Pacific Jeans's initiatives to meet 20% of its power demand from solar power plants.

Top News

Pacific Jeans / Solar power plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: BSS

Begum Fazilatunnessa Mujib . . . woman of moral power

6h | Thoughts
Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

Will Glass Cosmetics be your next skincare holy grail?

11h | Brands
Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

Akij Tableware: More than just dishes on a table

11h | Brands
Deeply depressed and afraid of living in total darkness, the Noakhali-based housewife Rasheda desires nothing but to get her vision back. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Blind people need 25,000 corneas. Sandhani gets around 25

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

What caused the Megalodon to go extinct?

3h | Videos
92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib today

4h | Videos
Challenges the world will face after 10 years

Challenges the world will face after 10 years

6h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

Ukraine-Russia war at new stage, fear of nuclear radiation increasing

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

2
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

3
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import
Economy

Bangladesh to resume talks for Ukrainian wheat import

6
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is tugged towards a thermal power station in Futtsu, east of Tokyo, Japan November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Energy

Summit proposes long-term LNG supply to Petrobangla