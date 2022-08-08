Pacific Jeans launches 3.5mw solar power plant 

A rooftop solar power plant with automatic cleaning system with a capacity of 3.5mw per day has been installed at Universal Jeans Ltd, a concern of Pacific Jeans at the Chattogram EPZ, at a cost of $0.5 million as part of its green energy initiative.

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (Bepza) Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman inaugurated the plant on Monday.

"We have used grid tie inverter to use the solar generation instantly without any storage media. The system is fully automated and will consume solar generated energy first and then consume additional demand of electricity from other sources," Pacific Jeans authorities said in a presentation.

This 3.5mw electricity will meet 10% of the total power demand in the factory. Electricity which will be generated in this plant will save energy worth Tk10 lakh a month.

Pacific Jeans will install rooftop solar plants at 10 of its companies. The solar power plant at Universal Jeans Ltd was installed on 1 April but was officially inaugurated on Monday. So far, 185mw electricity has been generated in this power plant.

Besides, a solar power plant with a daily production capacity of 5.5mw will be installed at Pacific Jeans Ltd in next September which will meet 15% of the total power demand of the factory.

Pacific Jeans will install solar power plants at Jeans 2000 Ltd and NHT Fashions Ltd in 2023, at Pacific Knitex Ltd and Pacific Workwears Ltd in 2024, and at Pacific Casuals Ltd (Unit 1&2), Pacific Attires Ltd, Pacific Jeans Ltd (Unit-2) and Universal Jeans Ltd (Unit 4) in 2025. The solar power plants in 10 factories set up on 4.41 lakh sqf area will produce an estimated 32.70mw electricity which is 20% of the total power demand of Pacific Jeans and will save 6,458 tonnes of carbon dioxide emission.

In his speech, Major General Abul Kalam said that Bepza has been putting emphasis on installing 5% to 10% solar power plants in the EPZs and SEZs. He welcomed the Pacific Jeans's initiatives to meet 20% of its power demand from solar power plants.