Ordinance issued allowing govt to adjust electricity, gas prices without hearing

The government from now on will be able to adjust the prices of gas and electricity without a public hearing as President Abdul Hamid has issued an ordinance amending the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act-2003.

The law ministry issued a gazette Thursday (1 December) announcing the amendment that allows government to adjust the prices of gas and electricity besides fuel oil.

Previously, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources used to adjust the prices of fuel oil including diesel, octane, kerosene and petrol without any hearing. Where, the prices of gas and electricity were adjusted by the BERC through hearings.

With the amendment of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act-2003, the power ministry will not be required to hold a hearing to decide new prices for gas and electricity.

However, the Consumer Association of Bangladesh (Cab) and energy experts fear that this move will not allow consumers' sufferings to be reflected in the adjustment of tariff.

The BERC is an autonomous body which was established based on the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Act 2003, aiming at improving power and energy infrastructure in Bangladesh. The law was amended thrice in the past.