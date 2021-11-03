Nuclear-powered carrier Sevmorput to deliver cargo for Rooppur NPP

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 01:08 pm

Nuclear-powered carrier Sevmorput to deliver cargo for Rooppur NPP

The shipment, which weighs 1,400 tonnes, is primarily made up of structural steel and machinery

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 01:08 pm
Sevmorput. Photo: Polarjournal
Sevmorput. Photo: Polarjournal

The nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput will transport cargo to Bangladesh's Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP).

The ship is maintained by Rosatomflot, the Russian company responsible for the maintenance of the world's only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers.

The world's only transport vessel with a nuclear propulsion unit, transporting general goods for the Rooppur NPP, set sail through the Northern Sea on November 2, Rosatomflot's media department informed the Russian News Agency on Tuesday.

The shipment, which weighs 1,400 tonnes, is primarily made up of structural steel and machinery.

Icing is occurring throughout the Northern Sea Route, but the ship's performance qualities allow it to navigate the route without the need for icebreakers, according to Rosatomflot CEO Mustafa Kashka.

"Our ship has the unique transport potential," master of the container carrier Sergey Bralgin said. "We are independent and capable of taking onboard oversize and heavyweight cargo, making it possible to reduce the number of ships involved in seaborne transportation. The nuclear-powered container ship is equipped with cranes and can independently unload to an unprepared berth. We mastered this operation when working on the collar ice," the master said.

 

