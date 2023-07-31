Nuclear fuel for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to arrive in Sept: Rosatom DG

Energy

BSS
31 July, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

Nuclear fuel for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to arrive in Sept: Rosatom DG

BSS
31 July, 2023, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 03:07 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Nuclear fuel for the Rooppur nuclear power plant (RNPP) will arrive in the country in September, Rosatom Director General (DG) Alexey Likhachev today said as he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

"The work of RNPP has progressed overcoming hundreds of obstacles and nuclear fuel for this plant will reach Bangladesh in September," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted Likhachev as telling the premier at their meeting.

While briefing the reporters after the meeting, Karim said, the Rosatom DG apprised the premier of the overall progress of RNPP and discussed the project.

They also talked about the opening celebration of the RNPP.

The prime minister thanked all concerned for taking forward the work of RNPP despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the global crisis.

She also expressed her gratitude to Russia for providing technology and financial assistance.

Recalling Russia's support and assistance in the great War of Liberation and in the reconstruction of Bangladesh after the war, Sheikh Hasina hoped that Russia's cooperation will continue in the future.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Ziaul Hasan, PM's Special Assistant Dr Shaheed Hossain and Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan were present.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rosatom / Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project / Bangladesh / Nuclear Plant

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There does seem to be some support for this among the Nigerien population, if the burning of French flags in the capital, Niamey, is anything to go by. Photo: Bloomberg

What are the Niger coup leaders' intentions?

5h | Panorama
Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

23h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

1d | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

Self-driving car is no longer a fantasy!

31m | TBS World
What would happen if there was no moon?

What would happen if there was no moon?

2h | TBS Durbin
First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

First unit of Matarbari power plant starts production on trial basis

4h | TBS Stories
Randy created the new country himself

Randy created the new country himself

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon