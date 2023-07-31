Nuclear fuel for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant to arrive in Sept: Rosatom DG

Nuclear fuel for the Rooppur nuclear power plant (RNPP) will arrive in the country in September, Rosatom Director General (DG) Alexey Likhachev today said as he paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban.

"The work of RNPP has progressed overcoming hundreds of obstacles and nuclear fuel for this plant will reach Bangladesh in September," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted Likhachev as telling the premier at their meeting.

While briefing the reporters after the meeting, Karim said, the Rosatom DG apprised the premier of the overall progress of RNPP and discussed the project.

They also talked about the opening celebration of the RNPP.

The prime minister thanked all concerned for taking forward the work of RNPP despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the global crisis.

She also expressed her gratitude to Russia for providing technology and financial assistance.

Recalling Russia's support and assistance in the great War of Liberation and in the reconstruction of Bangladesh after the war, Sheikh Hasina hoped that Russia's cooperation will continue in the future.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Senior Secretary of Science and Technology Ministry Ziaul Hasan, PM's Special Assistant Dr Shaheed Hossain and Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan were present.