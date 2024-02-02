No new gas connections to households: Housing minister

No new gas connections will be provided to households as the government has decided to use the country's natural gas only for industrialisation and power generation, Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury has said.

"The government has decided that gas will not be supplied anywhere except factories," said the newly appointed minister while addressing a reception programme organised by the Bijoynagar Upazila Awami League in Brahmanbaria's Bijoynagar on Friday.

The minister asked people to purchase gas cylinders for domestic use, mentioning that there is no difference between the consumption of pipeline gas and cylinder gas, except for the variation in price.

"We have provided gas to every house. Buy cylinders and use gas. In the future, the gas that is accessible will be used for industrialisation and power generation," he said.

Bijoynagar Upazila Awami League President Jahirul Islam Bhuiyan presided over the reception programme.

Brahmanbaria District Awami League Senior Vice President Md Helal Uddin, Acting General Secretary Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury, and the housing minister's wife and also the Treasurer of University of Brahmanbaria Fahima Khatun, among others, were present.