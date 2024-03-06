No legal documents, no gas connections: Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today (6 March) instructed the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company (KGDCL) authorities not to provide gas connections to any consumer located at designated areas without legal documents.

"We want to connect all consumers based on proper documents and industries would have to set up at the government's designated areas," he said this while discussing various issues of the KGDCL.

Nasrul Hamid said all the gas consumers will be brought under prepaid meter system, as KGDCL installed 60000 prepaid meters and installation of another one lakh prepaid meters is underway.

"The government is committed to ensure smooth and improved services to the gas and electricity consumers. We are also taking various initiatives to ensure uninterrupted power and gas supply," he added.

Mentioning Bailey Road fire incident, that took 46 lives, the state minister warned all his oil and gas companies for taking security measures and ensure fire extinguishers to avoid any untoward situation.

As part of the government campaign for digitisation, he inaugurated a data centre for prepaid gas metres under the KGDCL.

"With sincere efforts by the energy and mineral resources division, the KGDCL installed 60,000 prepaid gas meters and set up data centre and data recovery centre at its distribution areas," Nasrul Hamid said.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to ensure energy security in the country, of which his ministry is working to materialize it.

The state run gas company has 6,02,396 consumers and gas pipeline is 3,236 kilometres.

Nasrul Hamid said it is a service-oriented government organization and committed to provide best services to its consumers.

As part of this, online meter recharge system is also available through Bkash and other facilities.

The government has implemented the project aimed at building awareness of consumers about gas usage, capacity building of the management along with reducing monitoring cost.

During the meeting, Petrobangla chairman Janendranath Sarkar, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation chairman and other officials were present.