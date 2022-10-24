No govt decision to stop supply of daytime electricity: Hasan Mahmud

UNB
24 October, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2022, 07:09 pm

File photo of Information Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
File photo of Information Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said the government has taken no decision to halt supply of power during daytime and Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury's statement in this regard is his personal.

The minister said this while replying to a question from journalists during a meeting at the Secretariat.

The PM's advisor can explain his suggestion to stop using electricity during daytime to save power but it's not from the government, he added.

About BNP's Khulna rally Hasan said bus-launch owners have called the strike on their own and government or the ruling party had no influence over it.

BNP activists have vandalized newly established Khulna Railway station and attacked Doulatpur Awami League office during the rally, alleged the AL joint general secretary. 

"Bus-launch owners and workers were worried as from 2013 to 2015, BNP made arson attacks on buses, launches and burnt workers and passengers to death. That's why they embarked on strikes," he added. 

Reagarding Fakhrul's statement in the rally Hasan said, before the election in 2008 BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia said AL won't get even 30 seats but unfortunately it was them who got only 29 seats.

"I fear Fakhrul's statement of 10 seats will become true for themselves as it did for Begum Zia's 30 seat one," he said.

Regarding BNP's remark about AL being threatened by their rally he said, "We were rather tickled by seeing the size of their rally."

BNP usually holds rally with two thousand people so they actually got overwhelmed seeing 10 to 15 thousand people and went overboard with their speeches.

