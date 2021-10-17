No gas supply to Gulshan, nearby areas on Monday
The adjoining areas will also experience low gas pressure
The supply of gas will be suspended for eight hours in Banani, Mohakhali, Gulshan and Tejgaon Industrial areas due to gas pipeline renovation works in the Mohakhali rail crossing area on Monday.
The supply will remain suspended from 10 pm Monday to 6 am Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.
