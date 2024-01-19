Gas supply disruption hits entire Chattogram following mechanical failure at LNG terminal

Energy

Jobaer Chowdhury
19 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 05:31 pm

Related News

Gas supply disruption hits entire Chattogram following mechanical failure at LNG terminal

Authorities could not provide any information regarding when the supply will be restored

Jobaer Chowdhury
19 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2024, 05:31 pm
Gas crisis hits Chattogram city on Friday. City dwellers resort to cooking in clay ovens. The photo was captured from Oxygen Baluchara area in the city on Friday morning. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Gas crisis hits Chattogram city on Friday. City dwellers resort to cooking in clay ovens. The photo was captured from Oxygen Baluchara area in the city on Friday morning. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A mechanical failure at an LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, has disrupted gas supply to the entire Chattogram district since morning (19 January).

The gas crisis has particularly hit the city hard, as people are facing acute food shortages as they are unable to cook.

The Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) oversees the gas supply in Chattogram.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We hope the glitch will be fixed by 10pm. Work is currently underway, and gas supply has been reinstated in certain areas. However, there is a noticeable reduction in pressure," said Aminur Rahman, General Manager (Operation) at Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited, during a talk with The Business Standard on Friday afternoon.

The city relies heavily on imported LNG, and officials said the disruption was caused by issues with the converters used in the underwater pipeline at Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar.

One of the converters, undergoing maintenance since November, was recommissioned on Thursday (18 January).

Concurrently, the other converter was taken offline for maintenance. At the same time, the newly recommissioned converter failed because its generator stopped working, leading to a supply halt.

The gas cut-off has also affected Chattogram's major industrial and commercial sectors, including fertiliser plants, power plants, and other gas-dependent industries.

Previously, during gas shortages, gas from Sylhet and Cumilla regions was routed through the Ashuganj-Bakhrabad pipeline to bring to Chattogram.

However, since the start of LNG imports, this pipeline was modified to be one-way, meaning gas can only be supplied from Chattogram.

Crisis of cooked food across the city

With no gas coming into the city, many have resorted to eating out, leading to crowded eateries and roadside food stalls.

Some reports indicate price hikes, with vendors charging extra under the pretext of using cylinder gas for cooking.

"I had to spend Tk190 to buy biryani which usually costs Tk120 from a hotel near Oxygen intersection. Even if they take extra money, we have to survive somehow," said Monsur Nabi, a teacher at a private school in Chattogram, 

Sanjay Das, a shopkeeper at the city's Enayet Bazar intersection, said, "There is usually less bread on Fridays with bakeries remaining closed. All of the bread we kept aside to sell with butter in the evening got sold out. There is no gas, so people took all the bread in the morning."

Md Shamsujjaman, owner of Cafe Layla at Kazir Dewri intersection, said, "On Fridays, offices and courts remain closed. So we prepare less breakfast. But due to the lack of gas, people are queuing up. We are cooking lunch with gas cylinders."

Fares go up

Public transport also suffered a blow due to the shortage in gas supply, leading to complaints about increased fares. 

Drivers said they needed to wait in long queues for only a small amount of gas. Even if their vehicles run out of gas, they still have to pay the full day's rent to the vehicle owners.

"There are no vehicles on the road. We have waited in long queues for gas, and still couldn't get enough per our requirement. Since we have taken out the vehicle, we have to pay the full rent to the owner. That's why we are charging Tk10 instead of the usual Tk5 fare," said a helper of a minibus operating on the New Market-Fateyabad route in the city.

Gas pressure low since last November

Since only one converter remained operational, the gas pressure in Chattogram has been low since last November.

Additionally, there was a severe gas crisis in industrial factories and business establishments. 

The reduction in gas supply has disrupted production in factories. Owners are continuing production using alternative fuels like diesel and furnace oil, which has increased production costs. 

Officials have stated that if the LNG supply is not ensured through both pipelines, there is no possibility of normalising the gas situation in Chattogram before March or April.

"While the daily LNG supply is usually 800 million cubic feet, it has dropped by about 40% to 500 million cubic feet in January," said Md Shah Alam, the general manager (LNG) of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL).

According to Petrobangla, the daily gas demand in the country is 4,000 million cubic feet. 

However, the current supply has dropped below 2,500 million cubic feet. 

LNG is imported from the spot market (open market). Due to the dollar crisis, LNG imports are now lower than usual. 

Moreover, the officials informed that the ongoing maintenance work at the LNG terminal has further exacerbated the crisis.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gas supply / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carrying it like Cary Grant

Carrying it like Cary Grant

2h | Features
Demand for electric cooking appliances has increased in the Bangladeshi market due to the gas crisis worsening in winter. Photo: Nayem Ali

Gas woes ignite a surge in demand for alternative cooker

9h | Panorama
Al Capone, also known as &quot;Scarface,&quot; was an infamous American gangster and crime boss who gained notoriety during the Prohibition era as the boss of the Chicago Outfit. Photo: Collected

Why Al Capone is still the most famous mobster ever

7h | Panorama
Dr Fahmida Khatun. Sketch: TBS

Effective market management could contribute to a moderated inflation rate

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

'There is no guidance in establishing good governance in banking sector in monetary policy'

19h | Videos
Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

Did umpires commit a blunder by allowing Rohit to bat in 2nd Super Over?

20h | Videos
Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

Who are the separatists targeted by Pakistan's strikes in Iran?

3h | Videos
The biggest market of Banana

The biggest market of Banana

1h | Videos