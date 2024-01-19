Gas supply disruption hits entire Chattogram following mechanical failure at LNG terminal

Gas crisis hits Chattogram city on Friday. City dwellers resort to cooking in clay ovens. The photo was captured from Oxygen Baluchara area in the city on Friday morning. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A mechanical failure at an LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, has disrupted gas supply to the entire Chattogram district since morning (19 January).

The gas crisis has particularly hit the city hard, as people are facing acute food shortages as they are unable to cook.

The Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) oversees the gas supply in Chattogram.

"We hope the glitch will be fixed by 10pm. Work is currently underway, and gas supply has been reinstated in certain areas. However, there is a noticeable reduction in pressure," said Aminur Rahman, General Manager (Operation) at Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited, during a talk with The Business Standard on Friday afternoon.

The city relies heavily on imported LNG, and officials said the disruption was caused by issues with the converters used in the underwater pipeline at Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar.

One of the converters, undergoing maintenance since November, was recommissioned on Thursday (18 January).

Concurrently, the other converter was taken offline for maintenance. At the same time, the newly recommissioned converter failed because its generator stopped working, leading to a supply halt.

The gas cut-off has also affected Chattogram's major industrial and commercial sectors, including fertiliser plants, power plants, and other gas-dependent industries.

Previously, during gas shortages, gas from Sylhet and Cumilla regions was routed through the Ashuganj-Bakhrabad pipeline to bring to Chattogram.

However, since the start of LNG imports, this pipeline was modified to be one-way, meaning gas can only be supplied from Chattogram.

Crisis of cooked food across the city

With no gas coming into the city, many have resorted to eating out, leading to crowded eateries and roadside food stalls.

Some reports indicate price hikes, with vendors charging extra under the pretext of using cylinder gas for cooking.

"I had to spend Tk190 to buy biryani which usually costs Tk120 from a hotel near Oxygen intersection. Even if they take extra money, we have to survive somehow," said Monsur Nabi, a teacher at a private school in Chattogram,

Sanjay Das, a shopkeeper at the city's Enayet Bazar intersection, said, "There is usually less bread on Fridays with bakeries remaining closed. All of the bread we kept aside to sell with butter in the evening got sold out. There is no gas, so people took all the bread in the morning."

Md Shamsujjaman, owner of Cafe Layla at Kazir Dewri intersection, said, "On Fridays, offices and courts remain closed. So we prepare less breakfast. But due to the lack of gas, people are queuing up. We are cooking lunch with gas cylinders."

Fares go up

Public transport also suffered a blow due to the shortage in gas supply, leading to complaints about increased fares.

Drivers said they needed to wait in long queues for only a small amount of gas. Even if their vehicles run out of gas, they still have to pay the full day's rent to the vehicle owners.

"There are no vehicles on the road. We have waited in long queues for gas, and still couldn't get enough per our requirement. Since we have taken out the vehicle, we have to pay the full rent to the owner. That's why we are charging Tk10 instead of the usual Tk5 fare," said a helper of a minibus operating on the New Market-Fateyabad route in the city.

Gas pressure low since last November

Since only one converter remained operational, the gas pressure in Chattogram has been low since last November.

Additionally, there was a severe gas crisis in industrial factories and business establishments.

The reduction in gas supply has disrupted production in factories. Owners are continuing production using alternative fuels like diesel and furnace oil, which has increased production costs.

Officials have stated that if the LNG supply is not ensured through both pipelines, there is no possibility of normalising the gas situation in Chattogram before March or April.

"While the daily LNG supply is usually 800 million cubic feet, it has dropped by about 40% to 500 million cubic feet in January," said Md Shah Alam, the general manager (LNG) of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL).

According to Petrobangla, the daily gas demand in the country is 4,000 million cubic feet.

However, the current supply has dropped below 2,500 million cubic feet.

LNG is imported from the spot market (open market). Due to the dollar crisis, LNG imports are now lower than usual.

Moreover, the officials informed that the ongoing maintenance work at the LNG terminal has further exacerbated the crisis.