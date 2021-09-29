No gas for 9 hours in parts of Dhaka, Narayanganj on Thursday

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:35 pm

No gas for 9 hours in parts of Dhaka, Narayanganj on Thursday

A notice from Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited confirmed the matter

Representational Image
The supply of gas will be suspended for nine hours from 12pm Thursday in several areas of Dhaka and Narayanganj, an adjacent district of the capital, due to urgent repair works of damaged pipelines.

A notice from Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited said emergency repair works in the Siddhirganj CGS gas pipeline will cause outage in Shampur, Kadamtali, Keraniganj, Pagla, Fatulla, Delpara, Bhuigar, Jalkuri, Kutubpur, Adamji EPZ, Shiddhirganj, Mijmiji and Sahebpara areas.

The adjoining areas will also experience low gas pressure.

The gas supply will be available after 9pm.

