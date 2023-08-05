Next two years to be crucial for energy sector: Nasrul

State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid has said the next two years will be critical for the energy sector of the country.

"In the next two years, we have to be leapfrog in ending all our plans and there will be huge challenges," he said while addressing a seminar titled "Highest Utilisation of Natural Resources of Bangladesh: Philosophy of Bangabandhu" at Federation Bhaban in the city today.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) organised the seminar with its president Jashim Uddin in the chair.

The state minister also said that the country will come out of the gas crisis in the next two years.

"We'll bring unutilised gas from Bhola to Dhaka while the huge underground gas pipelines will be replaced with new ones," he said adding, the pipeline project will require about Tk12,000 crore to implement.

About the power sector, Nasrul Hamid said that after achieving cent percent electricity coverage, now the government's target is to provide uninterrupted and affordable electricity.

Echoing the junior minister, Energy Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Majumder said that industries will not face any gas crisis from January 2026.

"We have already signed long term contracts with Qatar and Oman and efforts are on to sign three more long term deals," he said adding, at the same time, preparation is at the final stage to sign more contracts to set up LNG terminals to increase storage and unloading capacity.

Making a presentation on the topic, eminent energy expert Dr Badrul Imam said that the country's two-third area still remains unexplored while the country is experiencing a huge gas crisis.

He said the best way to address the current gas crisis is to enhance local gas exploration.

But unfortunately exploration works are not getting due importance, he observed.

Dhaka Chamber president Sameer Sattar said that the initiatives should be taken immediately for gas exploration across the country with due importance.

Former vice president of FBCCI Dewan Sultan Ahmed said the Titas Gas authority often moves to remove illegal gas connections. But they never disclose how long these illegal consumers are using such gas without any payment.

FBCCI advisor Abdul Haque said that despite different initiatives there is no major progress in gas exploration and what is the gap that should be identified.

Businessman Abul Hasnat said that it is very unfortunate that many businessmen submit files for renewable energy projects at the ministry. But files do not move at the necessary pace. Even some files are kept for more than six months at one place.