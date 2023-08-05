Next two years to be crucial for energy sector: Nasrul

Energy

UNB
05 August, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 05:00 pm

Related News

Next two years to be crucial for energy sector: Nasrul

The state minister also said that the country will overcome the current gas crisis in the next two years

UNB
05 August, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2023, 05:00 pm
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid/UNB
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid/UNB

State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid has said the next two years will be critical for the energy sector of the country.

"In the next two years, we have to be leapfrog in ending all our plans and there will be huge challenges," he said while addressing a seminar titled "Highest Utilisation of Natural Resources of Bangladesh: Philosophy of Bangabandhu" at Federation Bhaban in the city today.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) organised the seminar with its president Jashim Uddin in the chair.

The state minister also said that the country will come out of the gas crisis in the next two years.

"We'll bring unutilised gas from Bhola to Dhaka while the huge underground gas pipelines will be replaced with new ones," he said adding, the pipeline project will require about Tk12,000 crore to implement.

About the power sector, Nasrul Hamid said that after achieving cent percent electricity coverage, now the government's target is to provide uninterrupted and affordable electricity.

Echoing the junior minister, Energy Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Majumder said that industries will not face any gas crisis from January 2026.

"We have already signed long term contracts with Qatar and Oman and efforts are on to sign three more long term deals," he said adding, at the same time, preparation is at the final stage to sign more contracts to set up LNG terminals to increase storage and unloading capacity.

Making a presentation on the topic, eminent energy expert Dr Badrul Imam said that the country's two-third area still remains unexplored while the country is experiencing a huge gas crisis.

He said the best way to address the current gas crisis is to enhance local gas exploration.

But unfortunately exploration works are not getting due importance, he observed.

Dhaka Chamber president Sameer Sattar said that the initiatives should be taken immediately for gas exploration across the country with due importance.

Former vice president of FBCCI Dewan Sultan Ahmed said the Titas Gas authority often moves to remove illegal gas connections. But they never disclose how long these illegal consumers are using such gas without any payment.

FBCCI advisor Abdul Haque said that despite different initiatives there is no major progress in gas exploration and what is the gap that should be identified.

Businessman Abul Hasnat said that it is very unfortunate that many businessmen submit files for renewable energy projects at the ministry. But files do not move at the necessary pace. Even some files are kept for more than six months at one place.

Top News

Nasrul Hamid / energy crisis / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Of ancient art, modern charm and timeless appeal of rugs

7h | Brands
Stock market investors in Bangladesh should still remain aware about the effect of high inflation on the fundamentals of the listed companies. Photo: TBS

Mastering stock market decision making in the face of inflation

9h | Panorama
Prospective migrants seek respite from the sun by sitting on road dividers, shaded by the under-construction metro rail above. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

The remittance heroes who dream on road dividers

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

1h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

2h | TBS Stories
Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

Imran Khan arrested, jailed for 3 years

3h | TBS World
Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

Spider boot to protect Ukrainian in war field

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier