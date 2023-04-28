Bhola's new well to produce 20 mmcf gas per day

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 07:25 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A new gas well, named Ilisha-1, has been discovered in Bhola with a daily output capacity of 20 million cubic feet.

BAPEX, the Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited, has successfully extracted gas experimentally from the well, reports UNB.

With the new one, the total number of wells discovered in Bhola stands at nine. 

If everything goes well, gas extraction will officially begin on 15 May, according to BAPEX.

Bapex Managing Director Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard  that they started the Drill Stem Test (DST) at the zone of the well on Friday and will continue for next 72 hours. 

They will also start two other DSTs within the next 15 days. 

The government has taken various steps to increase domestic gas production to eliminate the energy crisis in the country. The discovery of the Ilisha-1 gas field in Bhola brings hope amidst the high global fuel gas prices and the crisis.

International company Gazprom of Russia conducted the well drilling based on the BAPEX design and location, which was successfully completed on 24 April through Drill Stem Test in three levels at a depth of 3,436 meters.

BAPEX's General Manager of Geophysical Department, Alamgir Hossain, estimates that initially, 20 to 22 million cubic feet of gas will be available from this well daily, with 180 to 220 BCF of gas reserves.

However, further testing will be conducted to determine the actual production per day. The gas reserves in these wells are 1.7 TCF cubic feet.

Currently, only four wells are extracting gas, with 140 MMcf of gas being extracted per day but not fully utilised.

