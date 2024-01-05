New gas wells in Bibiyana promise around 1 trillion cubic feet reserves: Nasrul Hamid

Energy

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 08:40 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:54 am

Related News

New gas wells in Bibiyana promise around 1 trillion cubic feet reserves: Nasrul Hamid

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 08:40 am
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:54 am
File photo of a gas field in Bibiyana.
File photo of a gas field in Bibiyana.

Around 1 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas reserves could be found in newly drilled wells at Bibiyana gas field, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.

"In 2024, Bangladesh will not face any problem regarding power and energy supplies given the current situation. We are also ready to face challenges even if the energy supply becomes tight," he said speaking to the journalists at the secretariat on Thursday (4 January).

The global energy crisis might deepen if the crisis in the Middle East escalates, which in turn could be more challenging for Bangladesh to overcome, said Nasrul Hamid.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pricing in the power and energy sector is one of several issues on which the government is now working, he said, adding, "The government aims is to bring the power and energy sector out of subsidies within the next several years."

Bangladesh has planned to implement an automated dynamic fuel-pricing mechanism within the next couple of months to make the fuel prices at par with the international market, the state minister said.

He said refined petroleum product prices will be adjusted once monthly under this plan.

Currently, the government sets fuel prices through executive orders as needed.

Discovery of the potential gas reserves comes shortly after oil and gas exploration company Chevron Bangladesh completed drilling its 27th well at the field.

As of 4 January, Chevron currently produces around 1,232 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas from Bibiyana, according to Petrobangla.

It counts for around 60% of the total output from local gas fields.

The US-based company operates three onshore fields in the country: Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulvibazar.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gas Reserves / Bibiyana gas field

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

32m | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

27m | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

12m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

11h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

12h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

15h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

17h | Videos