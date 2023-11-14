Gas reserve found in abandoned well of Kailashtila

A fresh gas reserve has been found in an abandoned well of Kailashtila under Sylhet Gas Field.

Gas extraction from well no 2 of the Kailashtila gas field in Sylhet's Golapganj had been suspended for a long time. Re-drilling began on 27 July, and a gas reserve was discovered in the well this week, according to Sylhet Gas Fields Limited sources.

Confirming the matter, Sylhet Gas Fields General Manager (Operation) Engineer Abdul Jalil Pramanik said yesterday, "Gas production from this well is anticipated to commence within the next week. We hope gas from this well will be supplied to the national grid starting next week. The well has the potential to yield approximately 7 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas daily."

He said, "Previously, gas was extracted from a single layer of this well. But, production ceased due to the intrusion of water into that layer. During the re-drilling of this temporarily closed well, multiple additional layers were discovered. Gas was confirmed to be present in these layers through testing conducted on 9 and 11 November."

Moreover, the well is expected to yield around 70 barrels of condensate per day, a byproduct of gas production. The cost of workover for the well is approximately Tk71.85 crore, which is being fully funded by Sylhet Gas Fields, sources said.

To address the fuel crisis, the government has initiated a plan to explore, drill, and re-drill 46 wells across the country, targeting an increase in gas production by 618mmcf. The expansion project is expected to be completed by 2025.

In line with this initiative, 14 wells under Sylhet Gas Fields are undergoing drilling and re-drilling activities. Of these wells, three began production from last year's drilling operations. Now another well is waiting to start production.

The three wells – Sylhet's well no 8, Kailashtila's well no 7, and Beanibazar's well no 1 – are supplying 16-18mmcf of gas to the national transmission line per day. Currently, there are 13 wells of SGFL producing gas. These are extracting 98mmcf of gas per day.