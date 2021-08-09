New gas field found in Sylhet; 10-12 years' supply possible

Energy

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 04:09 pm

Related News

New gas field found in Sylhet; 10-12 years' supply possible

The 28th national gas field of the country is said to have reserves of 68 BCF natural gas

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 04:09 pm
New gas field found in Sylhet; 10-12 years&#039; supply possible

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) has discovered a new gas field in Zakiganj upazila of the country's gas-rich Sylhet region.

The 28th national gas field of the country is said to have reserves of 68 BCF natural gas, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid made the announcement today on the occasion of National Energy Security Day 2021.

Reportedly, gas can be extracted from the newfound field for next 10-12 years.

According to Bapex sources, they started exploring the gas field in March this year which was completed later on 7 May.

In June, the state-owned company reported optimism over the possibility of finding gas in four layers inside a well in Ananadapur village of Zakiganj upazila.

Among the four layers, 68 BCF was found in 2,981 meters depth of the first layer only. No gas was found on other layers.

However, some 48 BCF can be extracted considering 70% recoverable reserves.

The well has been dug some 32 kilometres from Beanibazar upazila and 46km from Gopalganj upazila which happens to be home to Bangladesh's active gas fields.

According to the media reports, the gas pressure inside the well was recorded at 6,000 PSI (pounds per square inch) while the floating pressure was more than 13,000 PSI.

Bapex Managing Director Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard that the value of the discovered gas reserve is about Tk1,276 crore.

A total of 27 gas fields, stocked with around 27 trillion cubic feet, were discovered in the country. Of these, about 20 trillion cubic feet of gas has been extracted till 2019.

Currently, 20 gas fields are operational in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited (Bapex) / Bapex / Gas field / Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) / Zakiganj gas field

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

21h | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

21h | Videos
Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

Chaos in Covid-19 mass vaccination centers, health-hygiene rules disregarded everywhere

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

TBS Current Affairs: Why so many deaths due to just symptoms than coronavirus itself?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Sports

Bangladesh beat Australia for first time in a T20I

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets