New gas field found in Sylhet; 10-12 years' supply possible

Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) has discovered a new gas field in Zakiganj upazila of the country's gas-rich Sylhet region.

The 28th national gas field of the country is said to have reserves of 68 BCF natural gas, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid made the announcement today on the occasion of National Energy Security Day 2021.

Reportedly, gas can be extracted from the newfound field for next 10-12 years.

According to Bapex sources, they started exploring the gas field in March this year which was completed later on 7 May.

In June, the state-owned company reported optimism over the possibility of finding gas in four layers inside a well in Ananadapur village of Zakiganj upazila.

Among the four layers, 68 BCF was found in 2,981 meters depth of the first layer only. No gas was found on other layers.

However, some 48 BCF can be extracted considering 70% recoverable reserves.

The well has been dug some 32 kilometres from Beanibazar upazila and 46km from Gopalganj upazila which happens to be home to Bangladesh's active gas fields.

According to the media reports, the gas pressure inside the well was recorded at 6,000 PSI (pounds per square inch) while the floating pressure was more than 13,000 PSI.

Bapex Managing Director Mohammad Ali told The Business Standard that the value of the discovered gas reserve is about Tk1,276 crore.

A total of 27 gas fields, stocked with around 27 trillion cubic feet, were discovered in the country. Of these, about 20 trillion cubic feet of gas has been extracted till 2019.

Currently, 20 gas fields are operational in Bangladesh.