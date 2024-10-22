New gas reserves discovered while renovating old well in Sylhet’s Haripur

The Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) has announced the discovery of gas while renovating an old gas well in Sylhet's Haripur.

It is initially estimated that 7 to 8 million cubic feet of gas can be extracted from this well daily, Managing Director of SGFL Mizanur Rahman said yesterday.

He said the gas was discovered at a depth of 1,200 metres in well-7, adding that earlier on 14 August, 6-7 million cubic feet of gas was found at a depth of 2,000 metres in the same well during renovation work.

Currently, 60-70 million cubic feet of gas is obtained from different gas fields of Sylhet which are then supplied to the national grid.

Mizanur said the gas from well-7 would also be connected to the grid soon.

The MD, however, said the full reserve will only be known after the necessary tests are completed in around a week.

Earlier, on May 24 of this year, 21 mmcfd gas was found in well No. 8 of Kailashtila gas field in the district after drilling to a depth of 3,440 metres in the well, reports UNB.

Before this, on January 27, a new gas structure was found in well No. 2 of Rashidpur under Sylhet gas field which has a reserve of about 157 billion cubic feet (BCF).

The gas fields operated under the SGFL have been supplying more than 100 mmcfd gas to the national grid.

The officials said they have been working to increase the production level to 150 mmcfd by completing a few more projects this year.

If all the work is completed by 2025 as per the time set by the government, it will be possible to add 250 mmcfd gas to the national grid from the fields under the SGFL alone, said a top official.