Nepal will export up to 50MW electricity to Bangladesh for now, envoy tells PM Hasina

Nepal will initially send 40-50MW electricity to Bangladesh but promised to supply more after a big power project being implemented in the Himalayan nation will be completed, newly appointed Nepalese Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari said on Tuesday.

Prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters that the diplomat made the comment when he met Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The Nepalese envoy said that his country is currently implementing a mega power plant project.

"After completing that project Nepal will be able to export more electricity to Bangladesh," Karim quoted the Ambassador as saying.