NBR asks to print on both sides of papers to reduce costs

Energy

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 09:27 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has issued a 14-point guideline including instructions to print on both sides ensuring maximum use of paper and equipment in office work to reduce operational costs.

In a notice issued Tuesday (26 July), NBR directed all the departments under it to follow the guideline. 

The offices have also been asked to cut power use by 25% and fuel by 20% in line with the Prime Minister's directives to deal with the ongoing global energy crisis.

The instructions include- turning off devices like electric fans, lamps, ACs and televisions in absence of employees; ensuring maximum frugality in the use of electric lamps; not powering on unnecessary lights in office rooms, office corridors, conference rooms and other places; not reducing AC temperature below 25 degrees celsius, and barring the use of unnecessary decorative lighting; controlling the use of AC in vehicles to reduce vehicle fuel consumption; avoiding unnecessary use of vehicles; regular supervision by Head of Offices to reduce vehicle fuel cost by 20% from existing cost.

Apart from this, all meetings were ordered to be held through online platforms if possible and non-essential travel of NBR employees abroad was discouraged.

