Nazmul Ahsan new Petrobangla chairman

Nazmul Ahsan has joined Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) as the new chairman.

Petrobangla issued a circular announcing his recruitment on Monday.

Prior to joining as the chairman of Petrobangla, he served as the director (admin) of Petrobangla and joint secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD).

He joined the 13th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) cadre in 1994.

During his long and versatile career, Nazmul served in the field administration in different capacities including the deputy commissioner (DC) of Khulna and Satkhira.

He also worked with the Power Division and Energy & Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) serving different prestigious positions.

He did his graduation and post graduation degree in Physics from Dhaka University.

Taking charge of the new responsibility, Nazmul anticipated cooperation from all in performing his duty as Chairman of Petrobangla.

