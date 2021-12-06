Nazmul Ahsan new Petrobangla chairman

Energy

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 07:30 pm

Related News

Nazmul Ahsan new Petrobangla chairman

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Nazmul Ahsan new Petrobangla chairman

Nazmul Ahsan has joined Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) as the new chairman.

Petrobangla issued a circular announcing his recruitment on Monday.

Prior to joining as the chairman of Petrobangla, he served as the director (admin) of Petrobangla and joint secretary of Energy and Mineral Resources Division (EMRD). 

He joined the 13th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) cadre in 1994. 

During his long and versatile career, Nazmul served in the field administration in different capacities including the deputy commissioner (DC) of Khulna and Satkhira.

He also worked with the Power Division and Energy & Mineral Resources Division (EMRD) serving different prestigious positions. 

He did his graduation and post graduation degree in Physics from Dhaka University. 

Taking charge of the new responsibility, Nazmul anticipated cooperation from all in performing his duty as Chairman of Petrobangla.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Petrobangla / Nazmul Ahsan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

6h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

8h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

4h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

4h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

23h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status