National grid gets 789-MW more power Sunday

Energy

TBS Report
11 September, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 09:57 am

Related News

National grid gets 789-MW more power Sunday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate five power plants   

TBS Report
11 September, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 09:57 am
National grid gets 789-MW more power Sunday

A total of 789-MW electricity is going to be added to the national grid as five new power plants are coming into operation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the five plants Sunday.

"With the new ones, the country's total number of power plants will reach 146 with a capacity to generate 22,031MW," said, Saiful Islam, a director (public relations) of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

BPDB is the state-owned single buyer of bulk electricity that purchases power from both public and private power plants and allots to the distribution companies across the country.  

Of the five plants, three are owned by public companies and the rest by private companies. 

The public power plants are Bibiyana-III 400 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Habiganj, Modhumoti 100 MW Power Plant in Bagerhat and  upgradation of 150 MW Power Plant to 225 MW Combined Cycle Power Plant in Sylhet.

The private plants are Zulda 100 MW Power Plant Unit-2 in Chattogram owned by Acorn Infrastructure, and Meghnaghat 104 MW Power Plant in Narayanganj owned by Orion Group. 

The plants are already supplying electricity to the national transmission grid after test run, said Saiful Islam. 

However, quoting Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power, energy and mineral resource, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reports that the electricity generation capacity of the country has reached 25,235MW now (including captive power) which was 4,942MW in 2009.

"We have brought around 99.5% of the population under electricity coverage under the bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," BSS quoted Nasrul Hamid as saying. 

Bangladesh / Top News

power / national power grid / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues