Nasrul urges Oman to supply LNG cargoes soon

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has urged Oman to supply the remaining cargoes of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as soon as possible in continuation with the previous agreement.

Nasrul made the call when Oman envoy Abdul Ghaffar Al Bulushi paid a courtesy call on him at his office.

During the meeting, they discussed various bilateral issues related to mutual interests, including LNG supply and fuel supply on G2G (Government to Government) basis.

Inviting the state minister to visit Oman, the envoy emphasised exporting skilled manpower.

Among others, energy division secretary Md Khaeruzzaman Majumdar was present during the meeting.