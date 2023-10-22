Nasrul seeks Turkish investment in power sector

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today urged Turkish companies to invest in Bangladesh's power, energy and mineral resources sectors.

He made the call when Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Ramis Sen paid a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office here, said a press release.

They discussed various issues, including culture, import-export, economy, investment, and power and energy sector, related to bilateral interest.

During the meeting, the Turkish envoy invited Nasrul Hamid to join the celebration of centenary of the Republic of Turkey.