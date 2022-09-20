Nasrul holds meeting with WB delegation on power, energy

Energy

BSS
20 September, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 11:18 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A bilateral meeting on power, energy and mineral resources was held yesterday between State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and a delegation of the World Bank (WB) at the ministry conference room in the capital.

Vice President of the WB's South Asia Region Martin Raiser led the WB delegation and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

Nasrul Hamid talked about achievements, expectations and challenges in power and energy sector.

He said, in the future, electric vehicles and hydrogen power will contribute to the power and energy sector.

The WB can contribute to preparing Hydrogen Policy and make stakeholders interested in electric vehicles, the state minister said. 

Seeking cooperation of the WB for developing Bangladesh Power Management Institute to international standard, he said it was needed to enhance partnership with the World Bank to boost wind power capacity, transmission and distribution system.

Nasrul said that renewable energy, captive power, climate change, global energy crisis, solar irrigation pumps, lithium batteries, hydropower, regional power trade, net metreing and rooftop solar, green building, electricity and efficient and cost-effective use of energy, oil refineries and land based LNG terminals were discussed. 

Regarding the World Bank's financing, he requested the vice president not to waste time in financing the projects.

Expressing his happiness to work with Bangladesh, WB Vice President Martin Raiser said skill development, regional cooperation and transmission system are very much promising sectors. 

Expansion of renewable energy and exploring new areas of potential are making Bangladesh shine, he said.

The WB expressed its interest in efficiency improvement, renewable energy and power trade issues.

With the WB financing, two projects related to gas metre was approved, which will begin its work in 2023. 

Some six projects having World Bank's financing in the power sector were going on.

Among others, Energy Division senior secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Power Division secretary Md Habibur Rahman, WB South Asia Regional Director (Infrastructure) Guangzhe Chen and Acting Country Director Dandan Chen were present.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / World Bank

