Nasrul Hamid trashes demand for removing electricity-run auto-rickshaws from streets

State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid today (8 February) said the return from the battery-run auto-rickshaws is manifold compared to the electricity they use.

"I call these 4 million three wheelers the Tesla of Bangla. They are using their own creativity to build these. We are not stopping them," he said in reference to American electric carmaker Tesla.

The state minister said this in the Parliament while responding to a supplementary question of ruling party MP elected from Narayanganj Shamim Osman.

"It may have mechanical faults. The return is much higher compared to the electricity that they are using. About 40 lakh rickshaw pullers, who are using electricity, are earning" he said.

He said the government is trying to move from lead batteries to lithium batteries.

"We are working on a project regarding this matter. We will supply them with lithium batteries and take away the lead batteries," he said.

Osman in his supplementary question said the battery-operated auto-rickshaws are running and they are very dangerous and should not be allowed to run.

He said these auto-rickshaws steal 90% of its electricity for charging batteries.

"They are consuming 700-800 MW of our electricity. Do you take any special initiative to stop them all over the country?" he asked.

In reply, Hamid said there is a revolution going on now all over the world on how quickly the transport system can be transformed to electric vehicles.

He mentioned the efficiency of an oil-powered car is 20%. On the other hand, the efficiency level of the electricity-run engine is 80%.

"Basically we encourage electric cars to come to market as fast as possible."

He mentioned that if it takes Tk100 to go a distance in an oil-powered vehicle, it will take Tk20 to go that distance in an electricity-run vehicle.

"There are over 40 lakh vehicles in Bangladesh which use lead batteries. It takes 7/8 hours to charge them. If there are lithium batteries, it will take only half-an-hour," he said.

The state minister said that the Power Division has made a policy to set up electric vehicle charging stations. According to this policy, anyone can make a charge station.

He said that public transports (buses) in Bangladesh should be transformed into electricity-run quickly.

"It will be cheaper and environmentally-friendly," he said.

Hamid said that Bangladesh's transport sector emits 18% of carbon.

However, he said, there is concern about the illegal use of electricity.

"We are concerned about it. Electricity companies are keeping an eye on whether illegal electricity is being used anywhere. Most are now using meters instead of taking electricity illegally," he said.